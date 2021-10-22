CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $56.28 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,179 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in American Tower were worth $56,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 40,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,058,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 114,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,876,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,921,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total value of $28,949.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,366.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.29.

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $280.17. The stock had a trading volume of 8,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,132. The company has a market capitalization of $127.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $283.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.64. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 62.09%.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

