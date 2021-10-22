CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $61.16 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 24,018 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $61,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,619,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,098 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,887,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,007,673,000 after purchasing an additional 98,816 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,181,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,992,899,000 after purchasing an additional 323,633 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,238,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,428,662,000 after purchasing an additional 303,763 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,661,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,860,000 after purchasing an additional 462,911 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.42.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $4.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $351.42. The company had a trading volume of 7,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $332.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.06. Accenture plc has a one year low of $212.45 and a one year high of $350.76.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 52.01%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total value of $452,569.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,647,562. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

