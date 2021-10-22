CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $81.78 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 680,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,806 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $81,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSM. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 203.7% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,205,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,105,795,000 after buying an additional 6,173,921 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 415.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,805,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $457,247,000 after buying an additional 3,067,269 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,730,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,505,798,000 after buying an additional 2,302,444 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,434,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,343,491,000 after buying an additional 1,391,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $155,955,000. 16.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.06. The company had a trading volume of 91,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,974,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.82. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $83.16 and a 12 month high of $142.20. The firm has a market cap of $601.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.4941 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.72%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.76.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

