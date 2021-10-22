CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $90.51 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,551 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $90,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,568,183 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,802,471,000 after acquiring an additional 165,449 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,253,684 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,820,799,000 after acquiring an additional 202,966 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 7.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,455,410,000 after acquiring an additional 527,558 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,759,931 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,213,467,000 after acquiring an additional 45,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 3.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,639,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,888,078,000 after acquiring an additional 202,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 target price (up from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $770.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.57.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $639.85. The stock had a trading volume of 21,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,685. The business has a 50 day moving average of $628.22 and a 200 day moving average of $574.19. The stock has a market cap of $304.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $673.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total transaction of $1,884,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,736 shares of company stock valued at $27,772,516 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.