CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $94.61 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,674 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,246 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $94,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 18,874 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 99,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 490.0% during the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 11,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 25,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded down $2.06 on Friday, reaching $362.56. 47,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,845,451. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $332.28 and its 200-day moving average is $324.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $364.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $382.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 54.86%.

Several analysts recently commented on HD shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.29.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

