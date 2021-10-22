CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 62,356 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,356 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.23% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $50,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 12,051 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 456.8% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 12,434 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 70,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,900,000 after buying an additional 10,877 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $517,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.20. 2,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,822. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.24. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.73 and a fifty-two week high of $153.03.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

