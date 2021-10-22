CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 1,221,882 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,782,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,221,882 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources makes up approximately 2.0% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 1.16% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $499,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 452.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

CNQ traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.90. 25,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,221,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $43.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.13. The company has a market cap of $50.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.89.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.3748 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -346.51%.

CNQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$67.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

Featured Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.