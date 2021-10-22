CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 1,232 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.13% of Cintas worth $52,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Innovative Portfolios lifted its position in Cintas by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Cintas by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTAS. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.78.

Shares of CTAS stock traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $427.21. 1,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,387. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $375.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $311.69 and a 52-week high of $426.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total transaction of $1,200,064.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,816,268.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,296 shares of company stock valued at $24,251,347 over the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.