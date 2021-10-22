CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 1,845,170 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,155,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,845,170 shares during the quarter. Shaw Communications accounts for approximately 1.0% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 1.71% of Shaw Communications worth $236,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJR. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications in the second quarter worth $29,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 318.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SJR stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,607. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.71. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.12 and a 52 week high of $30.41.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shaw Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.42.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

