CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 1,926,261 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,286,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,926,261 shares during the period. Suncor Energy makes up approximately 1.4% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.96% of Suncor Energy worth $341,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 34.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,574,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,283,196,000 after acquiring an additional 13,697,247 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,426,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,112,849,000 after acquiring an additional 165,194 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 20.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,227,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $736,310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067,887 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 32,674,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $813,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 10.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 24,237,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $580,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.89. 107,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,552,351. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $25.73. The company has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.69.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -60.91%.

SU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.83.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

