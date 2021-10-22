CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 21,521 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,742,599 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 21,521 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.9% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $472,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,844,964 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $906,528,000 after purchasing an additional 38,723 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 405,372 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,575,000 after purchasing an additional 58,323 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 25,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,049 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,693 shares during the period. Finally, Tamar Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 51,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price objective (up from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $1.11 on Friday, hitting $309.65. 326,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,827,402. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $199.62 and a 12 month high of $311.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

