CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 248,775 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 725,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 248,775 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.28% of Waste Connections worth $86,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Waste Connections by 81,092.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 20,273 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Waste Connections by 27.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 13,197 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Waste Connections by 4,628.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 302,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,691,000 after purchasing an additional 296,234 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Waste Connections by 2.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 957,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,730,000 after purchasing an additional 25,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Waste Connections by 12.2% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,344. The stock has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a PE ratio of 55.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.02 and a 52 week high of $133.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.22.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WCN. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.38.

