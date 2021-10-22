CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 25,924 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,924 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.12% of Dollar General worth $59,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DG. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 1.1% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 62,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,725,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 9.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 4.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,412,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. OTR Global lowered Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.14.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $219.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,261. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $221.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.19. The stock has a market cap of $51.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.