CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 2,676 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,676 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Linde were worth $54,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1,340.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of Linde stock traded up $1.88 on Friday, reaching $313.19. The stock had a trading volume of 9,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,296. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $307.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $214.14 and a 1 year high of $317.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

LIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.20.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.