CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 7,223 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,665 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,223 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.13% of MSCI worth $57,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 53,252.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,134 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in MSCI by 28.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,798,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,592,702,000 after purchasing an additional 834,479 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in MSCI by 4,548.1% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 610,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,827,000 after purchasing an additional 597,029 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in MSCI by 11,293.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 335,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,638,000 after purchasing an additional 332,486 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 86.0% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 320,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,727,000 after purchasing an additional 148,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $523.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $621.43.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.05, for a total value of $1,510,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,254,214 in the last quarter. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSCI traded up $2.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $639.29. 286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,727. The company has a market cap of $52.70 billion, a PE ratio of 75.95 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $627.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $549.64. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $336.03 and a 1 year high of $667.07.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.25 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

