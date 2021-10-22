Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,142 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 39,320 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.32% of Ciena worth $28,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Ciena in the second quarter worth $34,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Ciena in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $159,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $377,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,669 shares of company stock valued at $2,674,659 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.27.

NYSE CIEN opened at $53.46 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $38.03 and a 12 month high of $61.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.41 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ciena

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

