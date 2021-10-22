Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,398 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $7,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5,846.2% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 322,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,633,000 after buying an additional 317,271 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,530,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,344,630,000 after buying an additional 290,957 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 507.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 316,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,878,000 after buying an additional 264,159 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7,424.9% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 248,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,662,000 after buying an additional 245,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth about $19,169,000. 66.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $119.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $69.92 and a twelve month high of $125.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.17. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.67.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CINF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.