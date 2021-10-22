Cinctive Capital Management LP Acquires 15,462 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 263.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,462 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total transaction of $299,033.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,106 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,447.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total value of $2,927,489.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,489.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,971 shares of company stock valued at $7,726,342 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.13.

Shares of MCK opened at $207.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.53. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $141.32 and a one year high of $210.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $202.05 and a 200 day moving average of $196.90.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

