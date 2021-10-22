Cinctive Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 66,590 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,562 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $18,085,000 after acquiring an additional 9,553 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 744,602 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,200,000 after buying an additional 35,516 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 548,999 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $37,012,000 after buying an additional 20,286 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,012,214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $68,243,000 after buying an additional 491,093 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.25.

TJX stock opened at $64.68 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $76.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.57 and a 200-day moving average of $68.63. The firm has a market cap of $77.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,397,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

