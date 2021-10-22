Cinctive Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,105,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $1,490,986.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $156.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $100.65 and a one year high of $179.57. The company has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

A has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.71.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

