Cinctive Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 163,978 HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 163,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,395,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of HollyFrontier as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 3,188.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 350.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.07 per share, for a total transaction of $218,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,890. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HFC opened at $36.57 on Friday. HollyFrontier Co. has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.88 and its 200-day moving average is $32.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 1.79.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 121.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HFC. Cowen upgraded HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.89.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

