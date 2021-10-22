Cinctive Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 29,939 Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 29,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,906,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth $37,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet raised Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $141.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.83.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $143.96 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $145.04. The stock has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.95 and its 200 day moving average is $128.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.86%.

In other Simon Property Group news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ acquired 512,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

