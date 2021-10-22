Cinctive Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 763.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 122,947 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $6,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,302,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,346,000 after acquiring an additional 424,167 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,637,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,901,000 after buying an additional 324,044 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,772,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,624,000 after buying an additional 86,766 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 31.3% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,767,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,753,000 after buying an additional 897,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,476,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,087,000 after buying an additional 197,908 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSXMK stock opened at $49.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 1.24. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $34.04 and a 1-year high of $50.39.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LSXMK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

