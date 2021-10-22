Cinctive Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 507.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,215 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Shift4 Payments worth $5,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 195.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,445,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280,176 shares during the period. Thames Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC now owns 93,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,762,000 after purchasing an additional 20,694 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 230,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,866,000 after purchasing an additional 87,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $76.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.98. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.05 and a 52 week high of $104.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.76 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 147.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

FOUR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.22.

In other news, CFO Bradley Herring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $178,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,215.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 4,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $355,937,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.