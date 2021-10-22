Cinctive Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 104.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 10,129 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $5,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LH. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,044.1% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,081,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,743,000 after buying an additional 986,719 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,545,000 after acquiring an additional 635,000 shares during the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 1,139,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,629,000 after acquiring an additional 327,927 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,895,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,005,650,000 after acquiring an additional 263,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth about $47,232,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LH opened at $279.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $293.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.29. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $192.79 and a 1 year high of $309.60. The stock has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. Equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $273.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.52.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

