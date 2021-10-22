Cinctive Capital Management LP Buys 130,765 Shares of Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA)

Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its stake in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) by 44.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 426,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,765 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned 0.59% of Liberty Media Acquisition worth $4,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. 27.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Media Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ LMACA opened at $10.07 on Friday. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $11.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average of $10.18.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.