Cinctive Capital Management LP Buys New Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 76,487 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,621,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $143,471,000 after buying an additional 545,597 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Ciena by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 304,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,342,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,993,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,110,000 after buying an additional 65,280 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 63,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,602,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Ciena by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 87,092 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,766,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIEN opened at $53.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.15 and a 200 day moving average of $55.09. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $38.03 and a one year high of $61.09.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.41 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.55%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $113,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $291,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,669 shares of company stock worth $2,674,659 over the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CIEN. Barclays lowered their target price on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.27.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

