Cinctive Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 32,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,938,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 32.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after acquiring an additional 40,841 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Dover by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Dover by 2,852.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 28,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 27,209 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in Dover by 132.2% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $169.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Dover Co. has a one year low of $108.00 and a one year high of $176.46. The company has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.27%.

DOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.83.

Dover Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

See Also: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.