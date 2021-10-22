Cinctive Capital Management LP Cuts Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Cinctive Capital Management LP cut its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,364 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 198,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,167,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $8,935,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 31.9% during the second quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $555.42 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $333.31 and a 52 week high of $673.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $585.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $614.58. The firm has a market cap of $78.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 22.03%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lam Research from $726.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $684.42.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

