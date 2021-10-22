Cinctive Capital Management LP Decreases Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Cinctive Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,522 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $4,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABC. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 571.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 55,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,304,000 after acquiring an additional 46,861 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Finally, S&T Bank PA boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 71,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $2,906,704.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total value of $567,677.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,050 shares of company stock worth $8,690,334 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC opened at $122.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $92.24 and a one year high of $128.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.01 and its 200-day moving average is $119.15.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.11.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.