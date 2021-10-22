Cinctive Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Cinctive Capital Management LP cut its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 47,837 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned about 0.10% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $4,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,737,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $1,451,000. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,857,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,055,000 after buying an additional 531,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $66.53 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.75 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.92 and a 200-day moving average of $60.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.20.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $152.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.14.

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $25,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 6,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $434,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 455,935 shares of company stock valued at $28,849,146. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.