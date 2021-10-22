Cinctive Capital Management LP Has $6.04 Million Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,808 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,842 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in NetApp were worth $6,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 97.2% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NetApp during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NetApp during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in NetApp during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in NetApp during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total value of $370,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,331,278.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,367 shares of company stock worth $933,039. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $92.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $41.90 and a one year high of $94.69. The company has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Fox-Davies Capital lowered shares of NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

