Cinctive Capital Management LP Has $6.27 Million Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Cinctive Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,683 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $6,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 12.9% in the first quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 21,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 209.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 363,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,969,000 after buying an additional 246,140 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 16.4% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 53,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,841,000 after buying an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 26.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH opened at $179.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.47, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.65. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.14 and a twelve month high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The business had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $187.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.38.

In related news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total transaction of $3,254,195.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,088,253.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $4,514,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,695 shares of company stock valued at $9,147,907 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

