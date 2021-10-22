Cinctive Capital Management LP Increases Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 39.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,661 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,535 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in V.F. were worth $4,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in V.F. by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 77,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in V.F. by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of V.F. by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of V.F. by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 616,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,197,000 after buying an additional 41,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in V.F. by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $74.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $65.34 and a 52 week high of $90.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.18.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.62%.

Several brokerages have commented on VFC. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.08.

V.F. Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

