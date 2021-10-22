Cinctive Capital Management LP Invests $4.68 Million in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 65,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of CyrusOne as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in CyrusOne by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 20,466,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,385,985,000 after buying an additional 256,179 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CyrusOne by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,636,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,261,367,000 after buying an additional 251,201 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CyrusOne by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,377,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,297,000 after buying an additional 48,586 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CyrusOne by 23.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,065,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,340,000 after buying an additional 781,398 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 25.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,976,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,363,000 after purchasing an additional 396,136 shares during the period.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

NASDAQ CONE opened at $83.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CyrusOne Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.64 and a twelve month high of $83.10. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,076.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.67 and its 200 day moving average is $74.27.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upgraded CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price target on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CyrusOne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.62.

CyrusOne Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.