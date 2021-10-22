Cinctive Capital Management LP Invests $5.24 Million in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 251,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,239,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Kimco Realty as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,314,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 403.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,593,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,682 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,293,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,965,000 after purchasing an additional 13,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KIM. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.04.

NYSE KIM opened at $22.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $23.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.12%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

