Cinctive Capital Management LP Makes New $4.41 Million Investment in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 292,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned 0.14% of SITE Centers as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 930.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 68,393 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 234,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 26,030 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in SITE Centers by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 87,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SITE Centers by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,052,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,391,000 after buying an additional 327,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SITE Centers stock opened at $16.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.24. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $17.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.46 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 9.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.48%.

SITC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.89.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

