Cinctive Capital Management LP Makes New $4.81 Million Investment in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 66,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,813,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AOS. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 569,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,032,000 after purchasing an additional 31,320 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 7,993.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,562,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,912 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,461,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AOS stock opened at $66.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $51.04 and a 52-week high of $73.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $859.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AOS. Robert W. Baird raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.71.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

