Cinctive Capital Management LP Makes New $4.81 Million Investment in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,096 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,811,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBAC. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in SBA Communications by 57.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 128.8% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 69.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Motco boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 30.7% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 44,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.15, for a total transaction of $15,507,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,084 shares in the company, valued at $16,644,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 67,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.47, for a total transaction of $24,527,422.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,403,755.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 292,752 shares of company stock worth $105,204,175 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $364.44.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $340.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.73 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $369.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.83.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.