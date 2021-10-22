Cinctive Capital Management LP Makes New $5.33 Million Investment in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 799,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned about 0.34% of Comstock Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 262.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 440.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRK opened at $9.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.72. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $11.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $343.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.05 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 31.52% and a positive return on equity of 13.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.84.

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

