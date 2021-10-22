Cinctive Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,062,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $28,300.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $499,588.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,635.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TER. DA Davidson raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Susquehanna raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.25.

NASDAQ TER opened at $117.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.57. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.66%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.