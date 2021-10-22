Cinctive Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 117,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,912,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 24.4% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 213,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after buying an additional 41,907 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 5.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 559,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,612,000 after purchasing an additional 31,361 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 8.9% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 39,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 6.6% during the second quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 454,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,130,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 5.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 247,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PEAK opened at $34.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $37.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.17%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PEAK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.85.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

