Cinctive Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 115,000 Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,926,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Altice USA by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,864,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,768,000 after buying an additional 6,682,980 shares in the last quarter. 40 North Management LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth about $112,716,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Altice USA by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,726,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,799,000 after buying an additional 2,923,303 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Altice USA by 16,995.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,934,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,049,000 after buying an additional 1,923,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth about $45,363,000. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $82,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $237,720. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATUS. Raymond James downgraded shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Altice USA from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Altice USA from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NYSE ATUS opened at $18.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.18. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $38.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.91.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 129.77%. Analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

