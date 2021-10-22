Cinctive Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 18,326 American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total value of $28,949.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,366.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer cut American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.29.

Shares of AMT opened at $279.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.26, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $283.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.64. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a $1.31 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.09%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

