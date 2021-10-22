Cinctive Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 79,455 Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 79,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,635,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 400.0% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $67.07 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $68.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.23. The company has a market capitalization of $55.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRVL. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

In other news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,150 shares of company stock worth $4,065,925 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

