Cinctive Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 258.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,342 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned 0.23% of NanoString Technologies worth $6,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,139,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,031,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 11.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,301,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,645,000 after buying an additional 440,295 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,855,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 7.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,891,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,542,000 after buying an additional 138,761 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $83,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,118.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 7,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total value of $407,783.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,657.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,459 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,813 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NSTG opened at $46.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.13. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.31 and a 12-month high of $86.42. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 1.70.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $33.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 74.15% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

NSTG has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

