Cinctive Capital Management LP Raises Stock Position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 61,729 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned about 0.09% of SunPower worth $4,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in SunPower in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in SunPower in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SunPower in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SunPower by 684.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

SPWR has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.36.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $29.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.04. SunPower Co. has a 52 week low of $14.66 and a 52 week high of $57.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $308.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.68 million. SunPower had a net margin of 39.28% and a return on equity of 5.04%. As a group, research analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

