Cinctive Capital Management LP Sells 155,263 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Cinctive Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 155,263 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned 0.33% of Avid Bioservices worth $5,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Avid Bioservices in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,093,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 478,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after buying an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter valued at $715,000. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $25.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 323.04 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.88 and its 200 day moving average is $22.79. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $28.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 19.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDMO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 18,701 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $477,997.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,414.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 22,596 shares of company stock worth $565,129 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.