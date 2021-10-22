Cinctive Capital Management LP Sells 20,836 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Cinctive Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,836 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.11% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $6,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BHVN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3,470.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 732.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Harvest Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $136.88 on Friday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $62.57 and a 52-week high of $151.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 0.99.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.55) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 858.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -11.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BHVN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.91.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

