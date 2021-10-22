Cinctive Capital Management LP Sells 21,623 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Cinctive Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,461 shares of the software’s stock after selling 21,623 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Altair Engineering worth $3,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALTR. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 763,422 shares of the software’s stock valued at $52,653,000 after purchasing an additional 158,578 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 9.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,376 shares of the software’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the second quarter valued at about $4,148,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 3.7% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 83,845 shares of the software’s stock worth $5,783,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 14.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,704 shares of the software’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $75.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -836.33 and a beta of 1.50. Altair Engineering Inc. has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $76.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.79.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $119.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

In other news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 44,514 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $3,149,810.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Uwe Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 402,199 shares of company stock worth $29,448,274 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

